WDNX SHARATHON

As a listener-supported ministry of Harbert Hills Academy, the WDNX radio station is committed to revealing Jesus through Biblical teaching that strengthens the understanding of scripture, enhances relationships, promotes stewardship, encourages healthy living and disciples our children. This mission is integrated into every part of the programming. The 52,000 watts of power broadcasting from our 500-foot-tall radio tower allow us to reach listeners across West Tennessee, North Mississippi, and North Alabama

Each fall we conduct our annual fundraising Sharathon. This year, the 3-day event was held November 17, 18, and 19. It is always a time of faith building, as we set our goal and then wait to see how the Lord will bless us with the needed operating funds. This year was no exception. With a goal of $60,000 dollars, we prayed our way through each Sharathon day and watched the total climb. Having reached a total of just over $53,000 dollars, we concluded the Sharathon with praise to God and a celebration of His goodness.

During Sharathon, the students assist with running the board, helping to answer phones and generally keep things on track. Many visitors stop by to fellowship and enjoy seeing the faces of the staff. Several home school groups and other schools stopped by to get tours and have their students sing songs and share scripture with us.

Sharathon takes a lot of energy but at the same time it is energizing to have these 3 days to meet and greet our listening family, either on the phone or face to face. Thanks to all of you who had a part in this year’s Sharathon.