Health Emphasis Weekend

By John Zarouhliotis

“Extreme Diet & Lifestyle Makeover,” “G.O.D.S.P.L.A.N.,” “Salvation at Risk,” “the Secret Killer,” “Alternative Methods of Healing,” “What Are You Eating?” were the topics covered during the recent Health Weekend presented by the 9 Medical Missionary Training class students.

In accordance with the instruction we have been given by the Lord through Ellen G. White, John Zarouhliotis (Mr. Z) has been instructing the students regarding the principles of physical, emotional and spiritual well-being. Assisted by Rowena Manuel and Christo Tambingon, Mr. Z has spent the first 2 quarters of the class focusing on disease, nutrition, massages and natural remedies.

The Health Weekend, held November 17-19, 2017, in the Savannah Seventh-day Adventist Church, for the church members and the community, was the practical application of the students’ training.

As a special treat, the attendees were served a tasty and nutritious plant-based Sabbath lunch. On Sunday, Rowena Manuel coordinated a 3-kilometer walk for missions, sponsored by the Mike Manuel Mission Fund. This was followed by some time for students and guests to interact on the topic of health. The grand finale was a plant-based cooking class, featuring both raw and cooked recipes, presented by the students under the direction of Bernadine Zarouhliotis.

Brianna, one of the participating students, stated:

“It was a blessed experience. I had to first learn my presentation, and in the process I learned many new things. The responses from the audience surprised me.”

“They weren’t aware of many of the things we presented but were open to learning something new. In the end, many were convicted to change their diets and lifestyles.”

Esther, another of the students, quoted James 2:20:

“For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also.”

She adds, “For me, the health emphasis weekend was a great opportunity for us to share the health message with others. It really helped me to realize that putting others before you is really important and what God really wants. Sharing what you learn is caring for others.”