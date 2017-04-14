Outreach Experience

“Freely ye have received, freely give.” Matthew 10:8.

Praise God for the opportunity to be the hands and feet of Jesus. As a movement, we have been truly blessed with the beautiful truth of the love and grace of our Savior, Jesus Christ.

Here at HHA, students and staff experience the true joy of service when participating in reaching out to the community. Sabbath afternoons are times when songs of praise are heard in the hospitals and nursing homes and literature distribution to various homes and businesses.

Students often testify of the rich blessings they receive after seeing the faces of those whose hearts have been touched by the songs and prayers offered to them. The following are thoughts from three of our students regarding our outreach opportunity on March 11, 2017:

Sifen, a Sophomore from Ethiopia: “I had a lot of fun and like that we get to sing to elderly people. We sang three or four songs to each person. We also went to three or four rooms and visited, prayed, and sang for them. The thing that makes me really happy is to see that the people we sang for were really happy because of our visit.”

Rose, a Freshman from Indonesia: “We went to the hospital. There I saw a lot of people that are struggling with their health. We went to some rooms and sang for them. There was one patient that cried when we sang to him. He was touched when we sang the song, “God Will Take Care of You.” I learned a lot. I learned that we should take care of our health, so in the future we don’t need to struggle.”

Citlaly, a Freshman from Nebraska: “When we went to the nursing home, we sang to one man and offered to pray with him. His roommate asked that we pray with him, too. When we were done, both men were crying.”

Those in the community are impressed by HHA’s young people who are still willing to give of their time in bringing hope and comfort to those in need.

Please pray that we all continue to be used by the Holy Spirit to reach the hearts in preparing the world for the soon return of our Blessed Redeemer.